By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1. Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. Hader walked Jorge Polanco and allowed a single to Max Kepler before Miranda’s walk-off. Jhoan Duran earned the first win of his career with one inning in relief, allowing one hit and a walk. Minnesota was 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base.

