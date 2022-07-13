By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels, who has the endorsement of Donald Trump, is running for Wisconsin governor as a political outsider. But records released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign show he has been a big giver to powerful Republicans and candidates for the past 12 years. His top GOP rival in the race, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, isn’t far behind. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels and his wife, Barb, gave $207,650 to Republican and conservative candidates between 2010 and 2022. Kleefisch, her husband, her campaign committee and her political action committee gave $130,000 to candidates over the same time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.