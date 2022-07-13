LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tre Mann finished with 15 points and seven assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an 86-80 victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League. OKC’s three first-round picks in this year’s draft all contributed to the victory. No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren had eight points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists before fouling out. No. 12 pick Jalen Williams added 12 points, while No. 11 overall pick Ousmane Dieng — acquired in a draft-day trade with the Knicks — scored 12 with seven rebounds. Sacramento’s only pick Keegan Murray — the fourth overall choice — totaled 29 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

