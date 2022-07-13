JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case says she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New. New has pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Her court filing is in a civil case filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Bryant issued a statement denying the accusation. Favre has repaid the money and has said he didn’t know it had come from welfare funds. Favre has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.