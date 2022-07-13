By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.