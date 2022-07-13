By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (49-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-41, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Brewers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to sweep a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Minnesota has gone 25-19 at home and 48-41 overall. The Twins have a 39-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has gone 28-20 in road games and 49-39 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .412.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 36 extra base hits (11 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Jorge Polanco is 9-for-34 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 18 home runs while slugging .482. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.