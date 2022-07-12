MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels once led an organization that fought a proposal to get tough on people who were in the country illegally, but he’s campaigning as someone opposed to illegal immigration. Michels is in a tight battle with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary race for governor. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday on Michels’ positions on immigration. When Michels was president of the board of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association during the 2007-2008 legislative session, the group’s lobbyists opposed an Assembly bill that would have prevented companies that employ “illegal aliens” from getting government contracts, tax exemptions and loans.

