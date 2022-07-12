WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his gun at an armed suspect. Authorities say officers responded to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Monday after a male caller told dispatchers he felt he was about to die, gave his address and hung up. Police say the man came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a round, but missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet his the second officer, causing minor injuries. Officers used a stun gun on the man and arrested him. Officials say a firearm was recovered.

