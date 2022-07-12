By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

23XI Racing signed Tyler Reddick for the 2024 season. The 26-year-old Reddick signed a multi-year deal with 23XI and is now positioned as an anchor for the team for years ahead. Reddick will finish out the remaining season and a half driving for Richard Childress Motorsports. Reddick is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and is in his third full season driving for RCR. He is is coming off his breakthrough first career Cup victory on July 3 at Road America. 23XI has not yet decided how Reddick will fit in the lineup that currently includes drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.