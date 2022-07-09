MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store. Police say the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed. The grocery store homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other. Milwaukee has recorded at least 112 homicides this year and is on track to set a record for a third straight year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.