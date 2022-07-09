MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store. Police say the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed. Milwaukee police reported a separate homicide that happened earlier Saturday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man. The three homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

