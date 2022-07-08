By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -223, Pirates +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Milwaukee has a 20-17 record at home and a 47-37 record overall. The Brewers have hit 116 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 34-49 record overall and a 14-26 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 18-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 17 doubles and 17 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 11-for-37 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .257 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 10 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs. Daniel Vogelbach is 11-for-28 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.