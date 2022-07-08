FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A drunken driver who caused a fatal crash with an ambulance in Fond du Lac has been sentenced to eight years in prison. A judge in Fond du Lac County also ordered David Worley to spend seven years on extended supervision Thursday. Prosecutors say the 30-year-old Theresa man ran a red light on Sept. 15, 2020 and hit the ambulance. A 21-year-old passenger in Worley’s vehicle, Jonathan Bruemmer of Fond du Lac, was killed. Worley had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by helicopter to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah for life-threatening injuries. A patient in the ambulance and two of its medical crew members were also injured.

