MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette says he has not yet sent required documents to Congress and other states about a proposed constitutional convention because his office doesn’t have enough money, but he has purchased envelopes and will do it. La Follette told the Wisconsin State Journal in a story published Friday that he blamed the very Republicans complaining about his lack of action for decimating his budget and resources. Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier on Thursday called La Follette a “putz” and said she was considering legal action to force him to mail the documents related to holding a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution to limit federal powers.

