MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is endorsing construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor, a move that comes after Thompson decided against a run earlier this year. Thompson’s endorsement Friday comes after Michels also won the backing of Donald Trump last month. Polls show Michels is in a tight primary race with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Thompson says he has known the Michels family for decades and he believes Michels has the experience to “solve tough problems.” The Michels family started and still runs Michels Corp., a Wisconsin-based construction company. The primary is Aug. 9.

