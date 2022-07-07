By CLAIRE SAVAGE and HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Details are being released of the people whose lives were lost in the July Fourth shooting at a parade in suburban Chicago. Two of the victims left behind a 2-year-old son. Another was staying with family in Illinois after he was injured in car wreck. For some, it was a tradition. They were avid travelers, members of their synagogue and professionals. But in a hail of gunfire they became victims in the nation’s latest horrific mass shooting. The victims are 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and his wife, Irina; 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein; 88-year-old Stephen Straus; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

