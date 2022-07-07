By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis says his new long-term contract won’t cause him to alter the blue-collar approach that helped earn him the big payday. Portis agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal that keeps him in Milwaukee. But he takes issue with the notion that the new contract brings him a sense of security. The 27-year-old Portis emerged as a fan favorite during his first two seasons with the Bucks. Portis averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 28.2 minutes this past season to set career highs in all three categories.

