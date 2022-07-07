By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

Sports-loving Cooper Roberts and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their bucolic Chicago suburb. But now the family is envisioning a “new normal” for Cooper who was struck in the chest in a hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead. Tony Loizzi, a family spokesperson, explained during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday that he already has undergo several surgeries, and is on a ventilator at the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital, his spine severed and his condition critical. Luke and the boy’s mother, Keely Roberts, who is the superintendent of the 2,300-student Zion Elementary School District, also were hurt but not as seriously.

