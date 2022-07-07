By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan regulatory panel wants more information on Enbridge Energy’s plan to drill an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. The state Public Service Commission delayed a decision Thursday on the Canadian company’s request for a permit to run a section of its Line 5 through the proposed tunnel. The commission says it doesn’t have enough details on tunnel engineering and safety risks. The 69-year-old pipeline carries oil through northern Michigan and Wisconsin to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. One section crosses the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

