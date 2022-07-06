By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The two front-runners in Wisconsin’s Republican primary race for governor are going after one another over gas prices, marking a more negative shift in the race less than five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch attacked rival Tim Michels by name for the first time in a television ad Wednesday where she bemoans high gas prices as she fills up her minivan. Kleefisch has been criticizing Michels in recent interviews, but the ad was the first of its kind from either of the top two candidates. Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, responded with a statement calling the ad “sad” and “completely false.”

