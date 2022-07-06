By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority has issued a ruling limiting when people who sue over open records requests can recover attorney’s fees. The decision released Wednesday was decried by the court’s liberal minority and advocates for open government who said it will gut the open records law. The court ruled 4-3 that if an entity decides to release records after it has been sued, the requester can only be awarded attorney’s fees if the court issues a ruling in the case. The dissenting justices said the ruling will frustrate the goal of the open records law, which is to shine light on the work of state government.

