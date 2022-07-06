GREEN BAY, Wis. — A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Green Bay has pleaded not guilty. Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Schabusiness was arraigned in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. A criminal complaint accuses Schabusiness of strangling Shad Thyrion last February at a Green Bay home, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body. An earlier ruling by a judge found Schabusiness competent to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 24. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

