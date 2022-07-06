MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is heading to the injured list after leaving his Tuesday night start after just three innings due to soreness in his throwing shoulder. It was his shortest start of the season as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3. He threw 69 pitches with his velocity lower than usual. The 32-year-old Hendricks said he felt fine before the game but could tell something was off as soon as he threw his first warmup pitch at the start of the game. Hendricks went through a similar issue with his shoulder in early June.

