By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. dog lovers, say “benvenuto” to the bracco Italiano. The ancient Italian bird dog is the 200th member of the American Kennel Club’s roster of recognized breeds. The organization announced the development Wednesday. Now, the handsome, powerful but amiable hunters can now go for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club event next year. The AKC says the bracco (pronounced BRAH’-koh) goes back more than two millennia in Europe but wasn’t brought to the U.S. until the mid-1990s. It’s a medium-to-large dog that’s supposed to be adapted to all types of hunting, reliable, docile and intelligent.

