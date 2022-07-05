By TODD RICHMOND

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is set to decide whether a sex trafficking victim accused of homicide can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her. The ruling Wednesday could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar at his Kenosha home in 2018. She was 17 at the time. She contends Volar was trafficking her for sex and wants to argue that she’s immune from prosecution under a state law that absolves trafficking victims of any offenses resulting from being trafficked. Prosecutors counter that immunity can’t possibly extend to homicide.

