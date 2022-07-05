KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say five people were shot, including one person who died, at a residence in Kenosha Monday night. Officers have a house surrounded with crime scene tape as the investigation into the July Fourth shooting continues. Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody and have not commented on a possible motive. Police arrived at the house about 10:20 p.m. where they found the five adult victims. Four survivors were taken to the hospital. Officials say two have serious injuries. No other information about the shooting was released.

