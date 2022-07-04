MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been activated from the injured list after missing about five weeks with a sprained left ring finger. Suzuki was back in the lineup and in the cleanup spot for the Cubs’ Monday afternoon game with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs optioned outfielder Narciso Crook to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs in March after starring for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. He’s batting .245 with a .344 on-base percentage, four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games with the Cubs.

