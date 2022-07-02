MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials in Wisconsin say the state now has its first confirmed case of monkeypox. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday that a resident in Dane County is in isolation. The department says the risk of infection remains low for the general public. Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.