By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Bubba Wallace says the pointed criticism he made toward members of his crew last weekend were a result of his passion to win and shouldn’t harm his relationship with them. That passion was on display last weekend at Nashville. Wallace was in sixth place Sunday when a loose wheel during a pit stop sent him toward the back of the pack and caused him to curse at his crew. Wallace will be starting in the 25th position Sunday as the Cup Series comes to Road America for the second straight Fourth of July weekend.

