By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2. Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times. They also had five doubles among their 16 hits. The NL Central-leading Brewers won for the fifth time in six games and are 7-1 against the Pirates this season. The Pirates have lost six of eight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.