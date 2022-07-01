By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were determined to keep their winning roster together to chase another championship — to make a run at a repeat.As the NBA’s free agency period began, Golden State retained center Kevon Looney when he agreed to a $25.5 million, three-year contract, but lost several other key faces.The reigning champs lost guard Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers on a $28 million, three-year contract and saw Otto Porter Jr.’s departure to the Toronto Raptors.

