By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Kohl’s board has nixed a deal to be bought by Franchise Group, citing a poor retail environment caused by rising inflation that has consumers pulling back on spending. Wisconsin-based Kohl’s was in exclusive talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, on a deal worth about $8 billion. Several measures of consumer spending have shown that Americans are tightening up their budgets in the face of four-decade high inflation. Consumer confidence is at its lowest level in 16 months. Shares of Kohl’s fell more than 17% in premarket trading.

