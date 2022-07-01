By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart in a shaky retail environment of rising inflation and consumer anxiety. Kohl’s entered exclusive talks early this month with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion. On Friday, Kohl’s Chairman Pete Boneparth cited volatile markets and the rising economic anxiety among customers as the reasons. It was the second time this week that a major retailer retreated from a potential sale due to worsening economic conditions. Walgreen’s said Thursday that it was giving up on its hopes of selling its Boots business in the UK.

