By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have ruled that a conservation group can’t challenge an agency’s decision to sell state park land for the construction of a high-end golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan. Opponents said the ruling will make it much harder for the public to challenge decisions of state agencies. The court’s 4-3 ruling said that the Friends of the Black River Forest can’t challenge the Department of Natural Resources policy board’s 2014 decision to hand Kohler Co. 5 acres of Kohler-Andrae State Park and a 2-acre easement. The land is to be used for a golf course in Sheboygan County north of Milwaukee and about 10 miles from Kohler’s headquarters.

