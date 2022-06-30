SPARTA, Wis. — A Tomah man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the beating death of a 3-year-old child. In handing down the sentence Wednesday, a judge in Monroe County decided Marcus Anderson will never be eligible for parole in the death of Kyson Rice on May 3, 2019. Judge Mark Goodman called the boy’s death was an “extremely vicious” homicide. Anderson was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse. Anderson was living with the boy and his mother in Tomah at the time of the child’s death.

