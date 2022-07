By JOHN PERROTTO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Backup catcher Michael Perez had three home runs, rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back shots and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7. It was the first multi-homer game of Perez’s five-year career. He also doubled his season home run total. Perez hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Brent Suter to break a 3-3 tie. The backup catcher added another two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-4 before connecting again for a solo shot in the eighth increased the lead to 8-4. The Brewers scored three runs in the ninth.

