MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board can stay on the panel indefinitely rather than being replaced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee. Former GOP Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015 and his term expired more than a year ago. But Prehn has refused to step down because the Republican-controlled Senate hasn’t confirmed Evers’ appointee. That has effectively blocked Evers from filling a seat and preserved a conservative majority on a board that controls environmental and hunting policy in Wisconsin. Justice Rebecca Dallet, one of the court’s three liberal justices, called the majority’s decision absurd and said it threatens separation of powers.

