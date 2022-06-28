By CHARLIE RIEDEL and SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The toll from the Missouri railroad crossing where an Amtrak train slammed into a dump truck rose to four deaths and 150 injuries on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the county’s chief elected official says residents and county leaders have been pushing for a safety upgrade at the railroad crossing for nearly three years. A day after the deadly crash on Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol provided its first estimate of the injured — about 150 people taken to 10 hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. At least 15 remain hospitalized. The dead — three passengers and the truck driver — have not been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.