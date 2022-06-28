MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Liberal watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin. The lawsuit Tuesday targets the lead investigator, former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, for his practice of deleting records he didn’t deem useful to his investigation. The lawsuit seeks to stop Gableman’s office from deleting any records covered by state law, not just those responsive to open requests. Gableman’s office declined comment. Previous lawsuits by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the state Assembly have resulted in judicial orders that Gableman’s Office of Special Counsel stop deleting records responsive to the group’s requests under state law.

