By AMY FORLITI and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state’s ban on virtually all abortions. The moves come as both sides continue to make their case in courts around the country days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Several states adopted bans or strict limits on abortion in recent years only to see federal courts block those laws from being enforced. But after highest court ruled Friday that abortion is not a right under the federal Constitution, officials in those states have been asking judges to begin enforcing their bans. The legal wrangling has forced abortion clinics in some states to shut down, while others are remaining open as long as possible.

