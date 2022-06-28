By CHARLIE RIEDEL and SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri. The patrol said Tuesday the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person’s identity was not released. The patrol said the fourth fatality was aboard the Southwest Chief train, as were two others who died. The driver of a dump truck that was hit by the train Monday near Mendon, Missouri, also died. The patrol said law enforcement and Amtrak officials say about 150 people were taken from the scene to 10 area hospitals. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

