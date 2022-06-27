By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, AMY FORLITI and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade is moving to courtrooms around the country. As anti-abortion advocates looked to quickly enact statewide bans, their opponents are seeking to buy more time. The high court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws.” Those were adopted in anticipation of the ruling and are designed to take effect quickly. Lawsuits could also target old anti-abortion laws that went unenforced under Roe. On Monday, a Florida judge is considering a request from abortion rights advocates to block a new state law. It bans abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions and is set to take effect July 1.

