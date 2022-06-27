By KEVIN McGILL, AMY FORLITI and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Much of Monday’s court activity focused on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned. On Monday, judges in Louisiana and Utah issued orders blocking trigger laws from going into effect. In South Carolina, a federal judge ruled that a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy can take effect immediately.

