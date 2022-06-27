By KEVIN McGILL, AMY FORLITI and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned. On Monday, a Louisiana judge issued an order that blocks enforcement of Louisiana’s trigger law. In Florida, abortion rights advocates also asked a judge to block a law there that will ban abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions.

