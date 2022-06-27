APPLETON, Wis. — A sentencing date has now been set in Outagamie County Circuit Court for a man convicted of fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019. Sentencing had been put on hold after attorneys for 20-year-old Alexander Kraus said his mental health had deteriorated and that he was unable to understand the court proceedings. Kraus was earlier found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and Letha Kraus at their Grand Chute home. A jury determined while Kraus suffered from a mental disease or defect, he still had the capacity to appreciate his actions were wrong and could have conformed to the law. A judge has ruled Kraus is now competent to proceed and set a Sept. 2 sentencing date.

