By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and several others were injured Monday when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri. Two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the truck, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Justin Dunn said. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said. Several hospitals said they had received patients and were expecting more. The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon, Amtrak said. The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed.

