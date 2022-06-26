By The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (40-31, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Brewers: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -148, Brewers +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 41-33 record overall and an 18-15 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Toronto has a 19-17 record on the road and a 40-31 record overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 38 RBI for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 9-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk has a .318 batting average to rank fifth on the Blue Jays, and has 10 doubles and nine home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .245 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (right ucl), Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (calf), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), George Springer: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.