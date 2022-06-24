By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors across Wisconsin immediately stopped providing abortions, even as questions remained about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Planned Parenthood Wisconsin Medical Director Kathy King said nearly 70 women had abortion procedures scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Planned Parenthood helped those women make appointments in states where abortion remains legal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.