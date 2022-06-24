National runner-up North Carolina will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. North Carolina is a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning. The two conferences announced the 14 matchups for the 24th edition of the three-day event. The ACC leads 12-8 with three ties. The Big Ten won 8-6 last season for its third straight win. The ACC has a 144-121 advantage in all games since the genesis in 1999. The other headliner matchup for Nov. 30 has Ohio State at Duke.

