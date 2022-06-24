By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alejandro Kirk went 4 for 4 and homered for the third straight game before leaving with a bruised left hand in the seventh inning of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 9-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Kirk appeared to get hit in the hand on a backswing from Jonathan Davis in the seventh. The catcher remained in the game for the rest of that at-bat before leaving at the same time the Blue Jays made a pitching change. The team said Kirk underwent precautionary X-rays that came back negative.

